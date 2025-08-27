Jets Signed 14 Players To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced they’ve signed 14 players to their practice squad.

The full list of players includes:

S Dean Clark DB Jordan Clark QB Brady Cook G Kohl Levao K Harrison Mevis DT Payton Page WR Jamaal Pritchett LB Jackson Sirmon WR Quentin Skinner LB Boog Smith WR Brandon Smith DL Eric Watts G Leander Wiegand WR Tyler Johnson

Cook, 23, was a three-star recruit who committed to Missouri in 2020. He took over as the full-time starter two seasons later and started three seasons for the Tigers.

During his five-year college career, Cook completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 9,008 yards, 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, adding 1,209 yards rushing and another 20 touchdowns on the ground. He appeared in 46 games with 39 starts.