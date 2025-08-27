Jets Signed 14 Players To Practice Squad

By
Tony Williams
-

The New York Jets announced they’ve signed 14 players to their practice squad.

Jets Helmet

The full list of players includes:

  1. S Dean Clark
  2. DB Jordan Clark
  3. QB Brady Cook
  4. G Kohl Levao
  5. K Harrison Mevis
  6. DT Payton Page
  7. WR Jamaal Pritchett
  8. LB Jackson Sirmon
  9. WR Quentin Skinner
  10. LB Boog Smith
  11. WR Brandon Smith
  12. DL Eric Watts
  13. G Leander Wiegand
  14. WR Tyler Johnson

Cook, 23, was a three-star recruit who committed to Missouri in 2020. He took over as the full-time starter two seasons later and started three seasons for the Tigers. 

During his five-year college career, Cook completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 9,008 yards, 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, adding 1,209 yards rushing and another 20 touchdowns on the ground. He appeared in 46 games with 39 starts. 

