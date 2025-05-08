Jets Signed CB Azareye’h Thomas

The New York Jets announced they’ve signed third-round rookie CB Azareye’h Thomas a four-year deal.
Thomas, 20, was a four-star recruit and the fourth-ranked athlete in the 2022 recruiting class out of Niceville, Florida. He committed to Florida State and was their second-ranked recruit in 2022.
The Jets are projected to sign Thomas to a four-year, $6,589,968 contract that includes a $1,432,706 signing bonus.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Thomas as the No. 6 cornerback and the No. 51 overall player with a second-round grade.
In his three-year college career, Thomas apperaed in 37 games and recorded 95 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 17 passes defended and two interceptions.
