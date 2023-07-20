Jets Signing DB Dane Cruikshank

The New York Jets are signing DB Dane Cruikshank to a contract on Thursday, according to his agent.
Congratulations to @gsefootball client @Dane2Smoove on signing with @nyjets Let’s get it. @NessMugrabi @brian_mcintyre @GSEworldwide
— David Canter (@davidcanter) July 20, 2023
Cruikshank, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Tennessee.
Cruikshank was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when he signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Bears.
In 2021, Cruikshank appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded a tackle.
