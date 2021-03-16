Jets Signing DB Justin Hardee

Nick Underhill reports that the Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with DB Justin Hardee.

Hardee, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

New Orleans promoted Hardee to their active roster a few weeks later and he returned to the Saints the past two years on one-year contracts.

In 2020, Hardee appeared in 10 games for the Saints and recorded six tackles.