Jets Signing DB Nehemiah Shelton

The New York Jets are signing DB Nehemiah Shelton, according to MLFootball.

This will be Shelton’s second stint with the team.

Shelton, 24, wound up signing with the Jets after going undrafted following the 2023 draft. New York waived him coming out of the preseason and signed him to their practice squad.

The Jets released Shelton from their practice squad back in October and he caught on with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

Throughout his collegiate career at San Jose State, Shelton appeared in 45 games for the Spartans and finished with 195 tackles, 32 passes defended and eight interceptions. He was an all-conference selection in 2021 and 2022.