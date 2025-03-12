Jets Signing DE Rashad Weaver To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets have agreed to terms with DE Rashad Weaver on a one-year contract.

Weaver, 27, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus before being among Tennessee’s final roster cuts last season.

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal in September of last year.

In 2024, Weaver appeared in three games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.