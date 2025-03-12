Jets Signing DE Rashad Weaver To One-Year Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets have agreed to terms with DE Rashad Weaver on a one-year contract. 

Rashad Weaver

Weaver, 27, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus before being among Tennessee’s final roster cuts last season. 

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal in September of last year. 

In 2024, Weaver appeared in three games for the Texans but did not record any statistics. 

