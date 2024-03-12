Jets Signing DT Leki Fotu

Connor Hughes reports that the Jets are signing former Cardinals DT Leki Fotu to a contract.

Fotu, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,068,470 rookie contract that included a $773,470 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career this offseason before deciding to sign with the Jets.

In 2023, Fotu appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks.