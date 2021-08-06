Jets Signing LB Edmond Robinson, Waiving WR Matt Cole

The New York Jets announced on Friday that they are signing LB Edmond Robinson to a contract and waiving WR Matt Cole in a corresponding move.

We have signed LB Edmond Robinson and waived WR Matt Cole. ðŸ“° https://t.co/SItet3aWSl pic.twitter.com/DnyxE3l1dL — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 7, 2021

Robinson, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Vikings out of Newberry in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2.348 million rookie contract when the Vikings waived him.

The Jets later claimed Robinson off waivers before waiving him from injured reserve in 2017. He later had a brief stint with the Cardinals before signing with the Houston Roughriders of the XFL.

Robinson signed on with the Falcons and was on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in 2020.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 15 total tackles.