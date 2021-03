According to Adam Caplan, the Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with OL Dan Feeney.

Feeney, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $3,324,632 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Feeney started all 16 games for Los Angeles and started 57 games over his four years with the organization at left guard and center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 35 overall center out of 36 players.