Jets Signing OL John Simpson To Two-Year Deal

The New York Jets are signing OL John Simpson to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million, according to Tom Pelissero.

Simpson, 26, was a two-year starter at Clemson and earned All-American honors before the Raiders traded up with the Lions to select him with the No. 109 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Simpson signed a four-year, $4,094,373 rookie contract that includes a $799,373 signing bonus with the Raiders. He still had one year beyond 2022 remaining on his contract when the Raiders cut him.

From there, Simpson caught on with the Ravens’ practice squad. He became an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

In 2023, Simpson appeared in and started in all 17 games for the Ravens at left guard.