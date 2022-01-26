Jets Signing S Jovante Moffatt To Futures Deal

Per Aaron Wilson, the Jets have signed S Jovante Moffatt to a reserve/futures contract for the 2022 NFL season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Moffatt, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad before eventually getting promoted.

Moffatt bounced back and forth between the Browns practice squad and active roster, appearing in 14 games for the team over the past two seasons.

In 2021, Moffatt appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded nine total tackles.