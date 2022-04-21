Jets Signing S/LB Marcell Harris

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets are signing S/LB Marcell Harris to a contract on Thursday.

This comes after Harris visited with the Jets earlier in the day.

Harris has ties to Jets HC Robert Saleh from their time together in San Francisco.

Harris, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was waived entering the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed him to a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 15 games and recorded 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass defense.