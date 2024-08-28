Jets Signing S Lewis Cine To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are signing former Vikings first-round S Lewis Cine.

Tom Pelissero adds this will be to the practice squad in New York.

The former first-rounder has barely played due to injuries and other factors in his first couple of seasons.

Cine, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a third-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. The Vikings used the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,494,150 contract that includes a $5,539,382. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. However, the Vikings waived him in the third year of the deal.

In 2023, Cine appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded one tackle.

During his college career at Georgia, Cine appeared in 39 games and recorded 145 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.