Jets Signing S Sheldrick Redwine To Active Roster

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are signing S Sheldrick Redwine to their active roster.

Redwine was just cut by the Browns on Tuesday but finds a new home quickly after clearing waivers.

Redwine, 24, was selected with the No. 119 pick in the fourth round out of Miami in 2019 by the Browns. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,240,404 contract that includes a $720,404 signing bonus when Cleveland waived him coming out of camp.

In 2020, Redwine appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 25 total tackles, half a sack, one interception and one pass defense.