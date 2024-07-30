Jets Sign TE Anthony Firkser, Release FB Nick Bawden

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are signing TE Anthony Firkser to a contract. The team also announced they are releasing FB Nick Bawden in a corresponding move.

Firkser, 29, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Firkser back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the Titans and returned to Tennessee on a one-year contract in back-to-back years before joining the Falcons.

Atlanta released him coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of their roster from there. He had a stint on the Patriots practice squad before landing with the Lions.

Detroit ultimately waived Firkser back at the beginning of January.

In 2023, Firkser appeared in two games for the Lions but did not record any statistics.