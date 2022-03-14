Jets Signing TE C.J. Uzomah To Three-Year, $24M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah intends to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets.

Uzomah, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in the 2015 draft out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

Uzomah made base salaries of $3,050,000 and $4,750,000 over the next two years of this deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Uzomah appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 49 passes for 493 yards receiving (10.1 YPC) and five touchdowns.

