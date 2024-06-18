Jets Signing UFL OL Kohl Levao

The United Football League announced OL Kohl Levao of the San Antonio Brahmas is signing a contract with the New York Jets.
The @nyjets is signing former @XFLBrahmas OL Kohl Levao 💪📈 pic.twitter.com/rq5X6IIGVS
— United Football League (@TheUFL) June 18, 2024
Levao, 26, went undrafted out of Hawaii in 2021 and earned an All-Mountain West honorable mention as a senior. He caught on with the Brahmas for the 2024 season.
In 2024, Levao appeared in all 10 games for the Brahmas as a starter.
During his college career, Levao appeared in 32 games for Hawaii.
