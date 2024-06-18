Jets Signing UFL OL Kohl Levao

The United Football League announced OL Kohl Levao of the San Antonio Brahmas is signing a contract with the New York Jets.

Levao, 26, went undrafted out of Hawaii in 2021 and earned an All-Mountain West honorable mention as a senior. He caught on with the Brahmas for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Levao appeared in all 10 games for the Brahmas as a starter.

During his college career, Levao appeared in 32 games for Hawaii.