Jets Signing Veteran OL Rodger Saffold To Practice Squad

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are signing OL Rodger Saffold to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Schefter adds that the Jets intend to promote Saffold to their active roster at some point in the near future.

Saffold, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Rams before agreeing to a five-year, $42.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2014.

However, the Raiders failed Saffold on a physical and returned to the Rams on a five-year, $31.347 million contract that included $19.5 million guaranteed.

Saffold was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Titans that includes $22.5 million guaranteed. Tennessee opted to release him and he quickly signed with the Bills.

In 2022, Saffold appeared in 16 games for the Bills, making 16 starts for them at guard.