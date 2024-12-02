Jets Sticking With Aaron Rodgers As Starter

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich announced they will continue with QB Aaron Rodgers as the starter in Week 14 against the Dolphins, per Zack Rosenblatt.

“We have great belief in Aaron. We think he gives us the best opportunity to win.”

Ulbrich was soft on the topic yesterday when asked if Rodgers would continue to start after the team’s collapse against the Seahawks, saying he needed to look at the film and Rodgers would start “as of now.”

Rodgers had one of his worst games of the season and the Jets clinched their ninth straight losing season. There’s been speculation about whether the Jets will shut him down at some point, as he’s been battling injuries. Jets owner Woody Johnson also reportedly broached the topic of benching Rodgers all the way back in Week 5.

The chances of Rodgers being in New York beyond this season are looking slim at this point, and at this rate the end of his time with the Jets could come sooner rather than later.

Rodgers, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1.

In 2024, Rodgers has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,627 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Rodgers as the news is available.