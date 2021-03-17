Jets Tender ERFA WR Jeff Smith

According to Ralph Vacchiano, the Jets have tendered exclusive rights free agent WR Jeff Smith.

That should bring back Smith to compete for a role in New York’s receiving corps in 2021.

Smith, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Boston College in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jets.

However, Smith was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad. New York eventually added him to their active roster in December.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught 17 passes for 167 yards.