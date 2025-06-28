Jets To Have Legitimate Center Competition Between Joe Tippmann & Josh Myers

The Jets added competition for C Joe Tippmann this offseason by signing former Packers C Josh Myers to a one-year deal.

Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, “there will be legitimate competition for the starting center job.” Rosenblatt adds Tippmann should be viewed as the favorite, but says Myers is “getting a real shot at the job.”

It’s worth noting Myers was teammates with Jets QB Justin Fields at Ohio State.

Tippmann, 24, was a second-round pick of the Jets in the 2023 draft out of Wisconsin. He signed a four-year, $8.4 million rookie deal through 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, Tippmann started 17 games for the Jets at center and graded as the ninth-best center per PFF.

Myers, 26, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a First Team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Packers drafted Myers with pick No. 62 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Myers signed a four-year deal worth $5,580,136 million and a $1,418,280 signing bonus. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason.

In 2024, Meyers has appeared in 16 games for the Packers, making 16 starts for them. He graded as the 46th-best center per PFF.