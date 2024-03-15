Jets To Sign OT Tyron Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are expected to sign former Cowboys LT Tyron Smith.

According to Adam Schefter, Smith receives a one-year contract worth up to $20 million.

At one point it seemed like there was still a chance Smith could be back in Dallas. However, reports later made it clear that he was expected to move on after 13 seasons with the Cowboys.

The Jets have been working to fix their offensive line for years and while Smith is 33 years old, he has been a solid player when healthy.

Smith, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith was set to make a base salary of $13.6 million in the final year of his deal when he agreed to a reworked contract last year.

In 2023, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and started each appearance.

