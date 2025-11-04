Jets Trading For Cowboys DT Mazi Smith In Quinnen Williams Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets are also getting DT Mazi Smith in the trade for DT Quinnen Williams.

Overall, the Jets are sending Williams to Dallas for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and Smith.

Smith has largely been ineffective since being drafted by Dallas and he clearly fell out of favor with the current coaching staff. A fresh start make sense for both sides.

Smith, 24, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was an honorable mention for All-Big Ten as a junior.

He was selected 26th overall by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 35 games and made 28 starts, recording 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and generated three total tackles.