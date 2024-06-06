Jets Waive DE Tyreek Johnson

The Jets have waived UDFA DE Tyreek Johnson, per the transaction wire.

Johnson appeared in 16 games for South Carolina from 2022-2023 after enrolling in 2018 but suffered a variety of injuries before becoming a regular member of the rotation. He made four starts in 2023 and had his most production by far.

In his career, Johnson recorded eight total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.