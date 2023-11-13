Jets Waive DT Tanzel Smart, Claim OT Austin Deculus

The New York Jets officially claimed OT Austin Deculus off waivers from the Texans on Monday and waived DT Tanzel Smart.

Smart, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Los Angeles, but was later waived in 2020.

From there, Smart had stints with the Bills and Browns before joining the Jets. Since then, Smart has been on and off of the Jets’ roster.

In 2023, Smart has appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded one tackle.