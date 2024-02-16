Jets Waive LB Maalik Hall

The New York Jets officially placed LB Maalik Hall on waivers Friday.

Hall, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Southeastern Oklahoma State back in April of 2023. He later signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Jets soon after.

Hall was waived during the preseason with an injury designation and later reverted to the team’s injured reserve list where he finished out the season.

During his college career at Southeastern Oklahoma State, Hall appeared in 43 games and recorded 154 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a blocked kick and three pass defenses over the course of five seasons.