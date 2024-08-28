Jets Waive WR Jason Brownlee

The New York Jets have waived WR Jason Brownlee, per the NFL transaction wire.

He made the 53-man roster initially but was let go to make room for a waiver claim. It’s possible the Jets bring him back on the practice squad.

Brownlee, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Brownlee appeared in seven games for the Jets and caught five passes on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.