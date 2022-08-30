Jets Waiving CB Isaiah Dunn

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets have told CB Isaiah Dunn he will be cut today.

Wilson adds the Jets have received some trade interest in Dunn, who saw a lot of playing time last season. He could be a popular name on the waiver wire tomorrow.

Dunn, 23, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2.45 million deal and made the roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Dunn appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded seven total tackles and two pass defenses.