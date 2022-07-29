Jets Waiving LB Javin White

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets are waiving LB Javin White on Friday.

This comes just a day after the team signed veteran LB Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract.

White, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UNLV in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Raiders did, however, re-sign White to their practice squad soon after. He’s bounced on and off the team’s practice squad since, including re-signing on a futures deal for 2021.

The Jets later signed White off of the Raiders’ practice squad.

During his college career at UNLV, White recorded 199 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and 15 passes defended over the course of four seasons 38 games.

For his career, White has appeared in six games for the Raiders and Jets, recording three total tackles.