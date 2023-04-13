Jets Waiving P Braden Mann

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are waiving P Braden Mann on Thursday.

Schefter notes the Jets tried unsuccessfully to trade Mann, who will now be available to claim for the other 31 teams on the waiver wire.

Mann, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,472,099 deal that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

Mann will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Mann appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and totaled 3,889 yards on 83 attempts (46.9 YPA) to go along with 27 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.