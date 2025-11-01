Jets Want ‘At Least Third-Round Pick’ To Trade RB Breece Hall

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Jets continue to receive trade calls from teams interested in RB Breece Hall.

Russini mentions that New York is looking for “at least a third-round pick” if they’re going to trade Hall before next week’s deadline.

A number of teams are reportedly in the market for running back help at this time and Hall is, arguably, the best option out there that we know of right now. One issue for the Jets is that they really don’t have a decent No. 2 option available right now with Braelon Allen out with a knee injury.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in five games for the Jets and rushed for 351 yards on 66 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 150 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Jets as the news is available.