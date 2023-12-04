Jets Want To Start Zach Wilson But He’s Reluctant To Step Back Into Lineup

According to Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets are leaning toward giving the starting job back to QB Zach Wilson after a pair of poor starts from backup QB Tim Boyle.

However, the two say Wilson is reluctant to step back into the lineup right now.

They note the Jets are exploring their options and hoping Wilson changes his mind.

The Jets benched Wilson and turned to Boyle in the hopes of sparking a morbid offense. But Boyle hasn’t been the answer and he was benched for veteran QB Trevor Siemian. He also predictably struggled.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 33 carries for 199 yards.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ quarterback situation as the news is available.