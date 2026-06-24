Jets Will Let DE Will McDonald Play Out 2026 Before Evaluating Extension

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets plan to let DE Will McDonald IV play out the 2026 season before evaluating a potential extension.

Cimini notes the team is in no rush to sign him long-term after picking up McDonald’s fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

After extending G Joe Tippmann, Cimini says the Jets are probably done with contract extensions for the year.

McDonald, 27, was a two-year starter at Iowa State but three-time first-team All-Big 12, as well as a first-team All-American in 2021. The Jets selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $17,497,690 contract that included a $9,725,593 signing bonus. His contract includes a fifth-year option worth $13.752 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, McDonald appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 30 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

We’ll have more on McDonald as the news is available.