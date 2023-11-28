According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets worked out four running backs on Tuesday including Jake Funk, Jason Huntley, Nate McCray, and Jacques Patrick.

Funk, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He was entering the second year of his rookie contract when Los Angeles cut him loose and he caught on with the Saints’ practice squad in October of last year.

He signed with the Colts’ practice squad in November of last year and bounced on and off Indianapolis’ taxi squad until signing with the Dolphins last month. Miami cut him loose in recent weeks.

In 2023, Funk has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded two rushing attempts for 10 yards, to go along with one reception for 12 yards.