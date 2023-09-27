Jets Worked Out WR Michael Jefferson

According to Connor Hughes, the Jets hosted former Louisiana WR Michael Jefferson for a workout.

Jefferson was a prospect in this past draft class but a major car wreck in the spring derailed his pre-draft process. He had to be hospitalized and undergo multiple surgeries.

Before that, he had been on the radar as a potential late-round pick. He’s hoping to restart his career.

Jefferson, 23, transferred from Alabama State to Louisiana after three years and finished out his remaining eligibility with the Ragin’ Cajuns. He was named honorable mention all-conference in 2021 and third-team all-conference in 2022.

During his five-year college career, Jefferson appeared in 54 games and made 37 starts. He recorded 156 receptions for 2,446 yards and 29 touchdowns.