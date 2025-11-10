Jets WR Garrett Wilson To Miss 3-4 Weeks After Re-Injuring Knee

According to Richi Cimini, Jets WR Garrett Wilson is expected to miss another three to four weeks after re-injuring his knee in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Cimini says Wilson will avoid surgery and should just need to rehab his knee, but it’s still a big blow to New York’s passing offense.

He had missed a few weeks with a knee injury before making his return in Week 10, only to go catchless on three targets and leave the game with the injury.

Wilson, 25, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366 signing bonus. The team picked up his fifth-year option for 2025 and later signed him to a four-year, $130 million extension in July of that year.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Jets and caught 36 passes on 59 targets for 395 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.