Jim Caldwell Strong Candidate For Texans’ HC Job?

According to Mike Florio, buzz is building in league circles that the Texans could hire former Lions and Colts HC Jim Caldwell as their next head coach.

Caldwell is an experienced coach with a strong reputation for leadership and working with quarterbacks, so he could be the best option for Houston to resolve its situation with discontented QB Deshaun Watson.

Houston interviewed Caldwell for their head coaching vacancy a few weeks ago.

Caldwell, 64, began his head coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years in charge of Indianapolis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

After a stint with the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, the Lions hired him as their head coach in 2015. Detroit made the decision to move on from Caldwell in 2018 and he agreed to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff this past January. However, he took a leave of absence in July to deal with health issues.

During his seven years as a head coach for the Colts and Lions, Caldwell led them to a record of 62-50 (55.4 percent) which includes four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game.

We’ll have more on the Texans head coaching search as the news is available.