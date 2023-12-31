Jim Harbaugh Hires Notable NFL Agent Don Yee

According to Adam Schefter, Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh has hired notable NFL agent Don Yee to represent him.

Yee has a number of notable clients, including Tom Brady and Broncos HC Sean Payton, and has deep NFL ties.

Harbaugh has flirted with jumping back to the NFL on what seems like an annual basis, but the recent controversy with Michigan’s sign-stealing program has reignited that.

Reports have said that Harbaugh is expected to be considered for NFL jobs this cycle, despite the scandal at Michigan that led to him being suspended three games. The Chargers are one team that’s come up and Los Angeles has reportedly put out feelers to gauge Harbaugh’s interest in the job.

Harbaugh reportedly has a new contract on the table for him at Michigan, but he’s yet to take it, which leaves the door open to potential NFL jobs.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 1-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.