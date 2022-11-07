Jim Irsay: No Question GM Chris Ballard Will Be Back

On Monday, Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that there’s “no question” GM Chris Ballard will be back with the team in 2023, despite the decision to fire HC Frank Reich, per Field Yates.

Irsay also defended Ballard, saying: “You guys can try to diminish him all you want … The guy’s a winner.”

Ballard said his conversation with Irsay about the coaching change was “spirited” and noted that he previously attempted to hire Jeff Saturday, who will now serve as the team’s interim head coach, as their OL coach.

Ballard has yet to solve the team’s quarterback position since Andrew Luck shockingly retired several years ago. He’s traded for quarterbacks each of the past two years but neither Carson Wentz nor Matt Ryan proved to be an answer for them.

Ballard, 53, began working as a college coach in 1994 before being hired by the Bears as an area scout in 2001. He spent 12 years with Chicago before joining the Chiefs as their director of player personnel for the 2013 season.

After four years in Kansas City, the Colts opted to hire him as their GM in 2017. He later agreed to a four-year extension in 2021.

Since being hired as the team’s GM, the Colts are 44-45-1, which includes two playoff appearances.