Jim Irsay: We’re Not Trading Jonathan Taylor

Colts owner Jim Irsay texts Albert Breer that they have no plans to trade RB Jonathan Taylor, despite his recent request to be dealt.

“We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!” Irsay wrote.

The situation between Taylor and the Colts has gotten noticeably worse in recent days, particularly with Irsay’s comments about running backs and an odd quote about no one missing Taylor if he was no longer in the league.

Even so, it remains to be seen what kind of market there will be for a running back at this point in the year, even one as talented as Taylor. The Colts have him under contract for the 2023 season and have a franchise tag available next year.

Taylor is currently on the active/PUP list and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. It’s possible that Taylor could be in a similar position as Saquon Barkley next year, which is being forced to play under the franchise tag.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.