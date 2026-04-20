Jimmy Garoppolo Considering Retirement

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo is considering retirement.

Rapoport mentions Garoppolo is the Rams’ top option to backup QB Matthew Stafford again in 2026, but the veteran might decide to call it a career.

At the league meetings, Rams HC Sean McVay said they would like an experienced former starter to be their backup, and turned their focus to Kirk Cousins and Garoppolo. However, Cousins since signed with the Raiders, and now Garoppolo is mulling retirement.

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo and the Rams as the news is available.