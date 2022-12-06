Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn’t Need Surgery, Could Return In 7-8 Weeks

Adam Schefter reports Tuesday that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo does not require foot surgery, as his injury is not to his Lisfranc.

According to Schefter, if rehab goes well, Garoppolo could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks and possibly be back during the playoffs.

The initial expectation was that Garoppolo was out of the season with a foot fracture. However, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that they were holding out hope that he didn’t have a Lisfranc fracture.

The 49ers signed Josh Johnson off of the Broncos’ practice squad on Tuesday to go along with Brock Purdy and Jacob Eason.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause.

Entering today’s game, Garoppolo had appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 Free Agents list.