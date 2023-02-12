Jimmy Garoppolo Expected To Have ‘Significant Interest’ In Free Agency

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to have “significant interest” as a free agent this offseason.

Garafolo explains that Garoppolo’s connections to the Patriots and 49ers’ coaching trees, there should be a number of options available to him come March.

Garafolo specifically mentions the Buccaneers, Jets, Titans, Texans, and Raiders as potential teams to watch this offseason.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He is set to be a free agent this offseason after playing out the final year of his deal and made a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause.

In 2022, Garoppolo appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

