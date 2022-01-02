Jimmy Garoppolo Needs Surgery For Torn UCL, But 49ers Hopeful To Delay Until Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo will need surgery to repair a torn UCL ligament and chipped bone in his thumb. However, the team is hoping to push that back until the offseason.

Garoppolo was listed as doubtful for today’s game against the Texans but Rapoport and Adam Schefter both report he will not play. First-round QB Trey Lance will make his second start of the season.

Schefter adds the 49ers are hopeful Garoppolo will be able to play next week in the season finale against the Rams even with the torn thumb ligament.

Rapoport notes there’s a real question whether Garoppolo will be able to play again this season. Shanahan described the injury as a Grade III sprain and that can affect a quarterback’s ability to grip and throw the football.

Garoppolo missed practice this entire week. But Jason La Canfora also reports the team is hopeful they can figure out a way to get him back on the field to play in Week 18 and in the playoffs should San Francisco qualify.

Per La Canfora, the 49ers’ training staff thinks it can tape up Garoppolo’s hand in a way that allows him to grip the football and throw without putting too much strain on his thumb.

Pain management will be key for Garoppolo, La Canfora adds, as they can’t inject his thumb and still have him be able to grip the ball effectively. They will try it out during the week after electing to have him focus on rest and rehab and not throw this past week.

It remains to be seen if the 49ers’ hope for Garoppolo to play through this torn thumb ligament is realistic.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo has appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 50 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo as the news is available.