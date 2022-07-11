Jimmy Garoppolo’s Agent Refutes Bucs Trade Rumors, Still Expects Garoppolo To Be Dealt Soon

The agent for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Don Yee, refuted a report that came out this past weekend connecting his client to the Buccaneers in a potential trade, per Tom Pelissero.

I asked #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee, about Garoppolo’s shoulder, the status of trade talks and a radio host’s recent comments that the #Bucs had reached out about acquiring Jimmy G as the heir apparent (again) to Tom Brady. Yee’s response: pic.twitter.com/kINdUZR9qK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 11, 2022

Yee also said Garoppolo’s rehab from shoulder surgery is on schedule. He was supposed to begin throwing near the end of June or the beginning of July.

Pelissero says league executives are starting to return from vacations, and with training camp in two weeks the expectation within the NFL is that Garoppolo is traded before then.

However, it’s not clear where he will go, as the Carolina Panthers were the last serious team to be in the quarterback market this summer and just traded with the Browns for QB Baker Mayfield.

San Francisco has been willing for some time to let Garoppolo negotiate directly with other teams to lower his scheduled cap number for 2022. He’s due $25 million in total compensation and only Carolina and Cleveland currently have enough cap space to take that on without clearing any space.

That figure becomes fully guaranteed if Garoppolo is on the roster in Week 1 for the 49ers, so if they can’t work something out by then, it stands to reason they would cut Garoppolo to save money for extensions for WR Deebo Samuel and DE Nick Bosa.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said several weeks ago he still expects Garoppolo to be traded at some point, though he stopped short of guaranteeing it.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He’s in the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022.

In 2021, Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Garoppolo as it becomes available.