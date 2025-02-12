Joe Burrow Points Out Eagles Were Able To Pay Star QB & Two Star Receivers

There are looming questions for the Bengals going into this offseason about whether they can afford to pay key players like WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who is an impending free agent. When appearing on Pardon My Take, Bengals QB Joe Burrow pointed out how the Eagles found a way to fit players under the salary cap like star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with QB Jalen Hurts.

“The Eagles are paying everybody,” Burrow said. “That seems like the way; whatever they’re doing.”

On the topic of restructuring his contract, Burrow said there are several ways they can proceed to lower his cap hit.

“You could convert some of the money into a signing bonus, which will lower the cap hit. You can push some of the money to the back end of the contract. That lowers the cap hit,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby. “And then when you get to the back end of the contract, you can restructure it and turn it into a signing bonus.”

Higgins and TE Mike Gesicki are set to hit free agency, while Chase and DE Trey Hendrickson are likely extension candidates. Hendrickson revealed recently he either wants a new deal or a trade.

Last week, Burrow said he’s willing to restructure his contract to help the Bengals create the cap flexibility to retain everyone. Burrow gave an inspiring answer for Bengal fans when asked if he has faith ownership will be inclined to spend to keep them together.

“I do. I do. We have the cap space to get it done,” Burrow said. “I want to make it happen. Everybody involved Trey, Tee, Ja’Marr, Mike G, we all want to stay together. When you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done.”

Higgins has made it clear that he wants to re-sign with the team and keep their core pieces intact, including Gesicki.

“Yeah, of course, we all want to keep the core pieces what it is, even with Mike Gesicki. That’s a core piece as well. So obviously, we want to build something here in Cincy,” Higgins said, via FOX19’s Joe Danneman. “But you know, it’s not in my hands right now. So I gotta do what I need to do, and if that’s go to another team, that’s what happens.”

“Obviously I would love to be here in Cincinnati,” Higgins added. “I love it here. I love the city. I love the fans. I love the coaching staff — everything in the building. But it’s not in my control.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the general consensus is Higgins will have a market of around $30 million per year if he makes it to unrestricted free agency.

Chase discussed his upcoming contract negotiations with Cincinnati in an interview with ESPN at the Pro Bowl.

“I hope I get what’s fair at the end of the day – what my worth is at the end of the day,” Chase said. “Hopefully I don’t put too much pressure on anybody, I just want it to be fair.”

Players and teams generally don’t like to discuss exact numbers in public and Chase didn’t break precedent. Asked to define what “fair” looks like, he demurred.

“Fair is what I deserve,” Chase laughed and said. “I can’t really say everything I want to say. It’s what I deserve, it’s what I’ve worked for, how hard I worked for. It’s a written story already. It should be fair change.”

Chase has an excellent case to reset the market at wide receiver after Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb signed deals last summer worth $35 million a year and $34 million a year respectively. Both deals were worth over $100 million in guarantees.

Burrow is set to carry a cap hit of $46.25 million in 2025 and will have to bring that number down to make sure Chase and Higgins, at least, can get paid.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2024, Burrow appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and nine interceptions to go along with 42 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on the Bengals as the news becomes available.