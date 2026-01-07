John Harbaugh Not Taking Interviews Until Next Week

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh won’t be taking any interviews until next week, according to Adam Schefter.

Harbaugh reportedly has interest from the six teams that have head coaching vacancies, not including the Ravens, plus an additional three teams who currently have coaches in place.

Miami has been rumored as one of the three teams with behind-the-scenes interest in Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

