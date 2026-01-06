John Harbaugh Reportedly Refused To Fire OC Todd Monken

Dianna Russini, citing a source familiar with discussions behind the Ravens’ dismissal of John Harbaugh, reports that a key pressure point was Harbaugh refusing to “entertain any conversation” about moving on from OC Todd Monken.

Baltimore’s offense failed to reach the levels of previous years, but Monken has still garnered praise as a coordinator since coming aboard in 2023. The Browns reportedly requested him for a head coach interview earlier today.

He’s just one year into a new contract with the Ravens after signing an extension in February of last year.

Monken, 59, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator. Monken signed an extension with the Ravens following the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 16 in yards, No. 11 in points, No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 27 in passing yards.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.