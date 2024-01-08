Jon Gruden Under Consideration For Saints Coaching Staff

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that former Raiders HC Jon Gruden is under consideration to be an addition to the Saints coaching staff.

Duncan reported back in August that Gruden was expected to be at the Saints’ training camp in a consultant/advisory role he held with the team earlier in the offseason.

The Saints signed QB Derek Carr to a contract during the offseason and added former Raiders targets WR Bryan Edwards and TE Foster Moreau to their roster, at which time the team brought in Gruden to help with their offensive transition.

Gruden spent most of his time with Carr and the Saints’ offensive coaching staff working on the early stages of the team’s offensive installation, as Carr’s best seasons in the NFL came under Gruden.

Gruden, 60, has been out of the spotlight since he resigned as the Raiders’ head coach during the 2021 season. Gruden’s emails surfaced as part of the investigation into workplace misconduct involving the Washington Football Team. Gruden had been emailing former Washington president Bruce Allen over several years.

The NFL has denied that they were responsible for the leaked emails. Gruden later sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

