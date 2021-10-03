Josh Gordon Could Be Promoted To Chiefs’ Active Roster As Soon As Next Week

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that new Chiefs WR Josh Gordon could be promoted to the active roster as soon as next week.

Rapoport says Gordon has made “quite an impression” in his first week with the Chiefs.

Once Gordon is up to speed on the Chiefs’ offense, the plan is to have him on the 53-man roster.

The NFL Players Association recently recommended that Gordon be reinstated and the NFL agreed to clear him last week to get another shot.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL in December. However, reports later mentioned that he had a setback in his battle with substance abuse.

The NFL rescinded Gordon’s conditional reinstatement in April and he was suspended again indefinitely.

From there, the NFL re-added him to the suspended list. Back in March, Gordon made an appearance on the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league.

Gordon, 29, is a former second-round supplemental pick of the Browns back in 2012. Suspensions forced Gordon to sit out the 2015 and 2016 seasons but he was reinstated in November of 2017 and finished out the seasons with the Browns.

The Browns re-signed Gordon to a one-year exclusive rights contract worth $790,000 but he was traded to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick. New England re-signed Gordon to a one-year, restricted deal last offseason.

Gordon was waived from injured reserve last year and later claimed by the Seahawks. He returned to Seattle on a one-year contract last summer but was cut loose in March.

In 2019, Gordon appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and Patriots and caught 27 passes for 426 yards receiving and one touchdown.